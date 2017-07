New additions at the 2017 Water Follies

KENNEWICK, WA - Water Follies is a little more than a week away, and as people get ready to line the Columbia River to watch the hydros, there are a few things that are new for this year.

You'll know the newest addition to Water Follies arrives because you'll hear it, and then all you'll have to do is look up. Always a fan favorite, there will be even more excitement added in the skies this year.

"Big news for the air show, the United States Air Force F-22," said Kathy Powell, event director for Tri-City Water Follies. "We're all just super excited to see that. Really anticipating a great show from the F-22."

The F-22 will make its appearance known on Friday the 28th, starting at 11:30 for the Hapo Columbia Cup and Over the River Air Show.

But that isn't all.

Powell says the Water Follies is now much more user-friendly than before, as families get ready for the 52nd annual event July 28th - 30th.

"Brand new website. I3 Global stepped up and donated some time to put together a great new website for us, so please go and check that out. It has all the up-to-date information that you'll need to have a great weekend."