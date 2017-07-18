Firefighters get early morning fire under control

KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters are watching for hot spots after a fire near Zintel Canyon. Witnesses reported the flames around 4:30 Tuesday morning near 10th Ave. and 8th Place not too far from U.S. 395.

Kennewick Firefighters tell NBC Right Now the fire was 20-feet by 20-feet and slow moving. They did have a hard time getting to the fire because of the thick brush in the area.

Police closed 10th Avenue so crews could get to the fire. It took them about an hour to get it out. Right now we don't know what started the fire.

One of the Kennewick Firefighters we spoke with says witnesses who called the fire in as soon as they saw it helped them keep the fire from spreading.

