Two taken to hospital in serious condition after accident

UPDATE 7:39 AM: The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 12 are now clear.

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are working to clear a two car blocking accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 12 between 40th Avenue and 16th Avenue in Yakima.

It happened just before 6:00 Tuesday morning.

Officers tell NBC Right Now medics took one man and one woman to the hospital in critical condition. Early reports say one of the victims was ejected from the car.

YPD is expecting the road to be closed until around 8:00 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.