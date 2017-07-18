Sales of specialty WSU license plates hit all time high - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Sales of specialty WSU license plates hit all time high

WASHINGTON STATE - Scholarship money raised for Washington State University by the sale of special license plates have hit an all-time high. WSU says the plates raised $613,000 during the last academic year. 

The Cougar plate is the most popular specialty plate in Washington with almost 23,000 on the road. 

$28 from the sale of each plate go to scholarships.

