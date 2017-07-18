Police investigating fire in crawl space of Billy's Bull Pen Tavern

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now, Kennewick Police are investigating an early morning fire at Billy's Bull Pen Tavern. It happened around 4:00 Tuesday morning.

When firefighters got on scene, they found smoke coming from the building. After investigating they found the fire was burning in the crawl space of the building.

Luckily firefighters got it out quickly. No word on how much damage it caused or how it started.