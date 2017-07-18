Road 68 Wal-Mart donates $1,000 to Franklin County Coroner's Office

PASCO, WA - On July 18, Road 68 Wal-Mart awarded $1,000 to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

The funds from this grant award will go toward the purchase of a smart TV. The TV will be used as a visual system in the Coroner’s office for tracking cases, assisting survivors with the review of case information, and the review of staff meeting materials electronically to support being a paperless office. Smart TV technology will allow us to access the internet to view our online case repository and improve connectivity with our coroner and law enforcement partners locally and across Washington State.

Road 68 Wal-Mart donates $10,000 to $15,000 to the local community every year. The grant pool for this community grant program is $11,000. Wal-Mart Community Grant Program awarded grants ranging from $250 to $2,500 to applicants who meet and verify the following criteria:

- An organization holding a current tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3), (4), (6) or (19) of the Internal Revenue Code, listed in the IRS Master File that conduct activities in the United States.

- A recognized government entity: state, county, or city agency, including law enforcement or fire departments, that are requesting funds exclusively for public purposes;

- A K-12 public or private school, charter school, community/junior college, state/private college or university; or

- A church or other faith-based organization with a proposed project that benefits the community at large such as food pantries, soup kitchens, clothing closets, etc.