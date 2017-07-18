Planning grant awarded to the Kittitas County Health Network

ELLENSBURG, WA - Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Central Washington University, City of Ellensburg, Community Health of Central Washington, Hinkle and Associates, HopeSource, Kittitas County Public Health Department, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Lisa Martin PhD, and Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care announce the award of a Planning Grant targeted at improving population health through cross-sector collaboration and systems integration.

There were only 23 of these grants awarded across the United States by the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy in the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“The Kittitas County Health Network will be focused on developing integrated systems and coordinated care within those systems that will improve the health of everyone in our community and will ensure that all people in our community have opportunities to be healthy,” said Robin Read, Kittitas County Public Health Department Administrator.

The Planning Grant calls for the Network to complete a comprehensive community health assessment followed by a health improvement plan for implementation through the Kittitas County Health Department utilizing a community-driven strategic planning process. The Kittitas County Health Network is aligned closely with the work of the Greater Columbia Accountable Communities of Health which will identify, monitor, and measure transformation projects such as the Network aimed at achieving the objectives of the Healthier Washington State Innovation Model.

Susan Grindle, HopeSource CEO and Project Director for the Health Network Planning Grant said that when partnerships in the community combine access to clinical and mental health services with social determinants such as stable housing, energy, nutrition, and transportation the individual can avoid reentry into the emergency systems, sustain good health, and productively participate in the mainstream community.

Partners in the Planning Grant will be reaching out to leaders from business, community- and faith-based, education, government, health, philanthropy, and social service sectors to request support for and participation in the Planning Grant work.