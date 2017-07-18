Posted on 7/18/17

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

KHQ-TV WA is looking for a sales/marketing professional to help us take on our multi-media world of television, digital sports, internet and mobile. You must have a can-do attitude with a streak of creativity. Moreover, we’re looking for someone who needs to win, someone who is skilled at creating & delivering presentations in front of large groups and one-on-one with key decision-makers. Candidate must be able to adapt to new technology, handle campaign reporting, exhibit strong written and verbal communication skills, be an organized planner, and be goal-oriented. This position is responsible for developing new advertisers and increasing the share of existing advertisers. Knowledge of agency structure and ratings negotiations is a plus.

Ideal candidate will have a college degree and media or sales experience. Send resume and cover letter to local.sales@khq.com

EOE, Women and Minorities encouraged to apply