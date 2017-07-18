Rock blasting scheduled to close I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass Thursday night for an hour

HYAK, WA - WSDOT will be closing Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night, July 20. Drivers traveling eastbound will be stopped near Hyak at milepost 56 and drivers heading westbound will be stopped near Stampede Pass at milepost 62.

Drivers should plan for an hour of added travel time. We provide a variety of tools to help you plan your trip:

Sign up for email updates.

Snoqualmie Mountain Pass Web page for real-time travel information and to view traffic cameras.

Check the weekly Construction Updates and Traffic pages for region-wide updates.

Tune into the Highway Advisory Radio at 1610 AM and 530 AM.

Follow on Twitter @snoqualmiepass.

Call the I-90 construction hotline at 888-535-0738 or 511.