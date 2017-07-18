Rock blasting scheduled to close I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass Thursday night for an hourPosted: Updated:
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Area law enforcement agencies participate in active shooter training
It's unfortunate to say that mass shootings have become almost a part of our daily lives.More >>
Security or spying: where do you draw the line with security cameras?
Home security cameras have gained popularity as more people want to make sure their stuff is safe, but where do they cross the line from security to spying?More >>
Fallen Marine's parents ask for community support by flying flags half staff
We've had several people reach out to us wondering why, more than a week after a plane crash killed local marine Dietrich Schmieman, the governor hasn't ordered the flags lowered to half staff.More >>
Man arrested for DUI had 54 times legal limit of marijuana
A 53-year-old Lynnwood man arrested for DUI had more than 54 times the legal limit of THC in his blood system.More >>
Rock blasting scheduled to close I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass Thursday night for an hour
WSDOT will be closing Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night, July 20.More >>
Road 68 Wal-Mart donates $1,000 to Franklin County Coroner's Office
On July 18, Road 68 Wal-Mart awarded $1,000 to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.More >>
Rescue crews retrieve injured skier from 150-foot crevasse
On Sunday July 16th, Mount Rainier National Park search and rescue crews responded to a report that a skier had fallen into a crevasse on the Emmons Glacier near 12,800 feet elevation.More >>
Police investigating fire in crawl space of Billy's Bull Pen Tavern
Right now, Kennewick Police are investigating an early morning fire at Billy's Bull Pen Tavern.More >>
