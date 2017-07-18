Rock blasting scheduled to close I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass Th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Rock blasting scheduled to close I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass Thursday night for an hour

HYAK, WA - WSDOT will be closing Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night, July 20. Drivers traveling eastbound will be stopped near Hyak at milepost 56 and drivers heading westbound will be stopped near Stampede Pass at milepost 62.

Drivers should plan for an hour of added travel time. We provide a variety of tools to help you plan your trip:

Call the I-90 construction hotline at 888-535-0738 or 511.

