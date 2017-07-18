"Intrusive" neighbor explains why her cameras point into neighbor's yard

RICHLAND, WA - We told you yesterday about a Richland man who felt like his privacy was being invaded by his neighbors' use of security cameras.

Reporter Karly Tinsley went back today and spoke with those neighbors to get both sides of the story, and they say they use the cameras for protection.

Ginger Snapp lives next door to Arthur McMillin, and has security cameras on her house pointing into his backyard.

"You have the right to protect yourself and the right to protect your property," said Snapp.

She says the cameras only record when motion is detected, and that they aren't pointed into the windows or house. But her problem isn't with McMillin, it's with the owner of the property he lives on...a man they have a protection order against.

"We put up cameras because we didn't know what he was going to do," Snapp said.

Another big problem for Snapp?

A fence and a dispute about the property line.

"'I'm taking your fence down and putting mine up,' and Dan said, 'well did you have it surveyed?' and he said, 'no, but I have a permit,'" Snapp explained. "But that doesn't mean you can build where you want."

Snapp and her husband haven't dealt much with McMillin, but are open to speaking with him.

"I'm always open to communication but I'm not necessarily going to change my position."

She says this type of conflict with neighbors is new to them.

"I always grew up where your neighbors become your family, so this kind of conflict and stuff has really been kind of disturbing to me," she said.

But they hope that someday they can figure this all out.

--------------------------------------------------------------

RICHLAND, WA - Home security cameras have gained popularity as more people want to make sure their stuff is safe, but where do they cross the line from security to spying?

Reporter Karly Tinsley spoke with a Richland man whose neighbor's cameras are becoming a concern.

"I kind of feel like my privacy's been invaded," said Arthur McMillin.

He's felt this way for months because his neighbor has installed several different security cameras...all facing his home.

"And at first I didn't think anything of it," McMillin admitted, "but after a while I got to thinking, 'there's someone behind a screen somewhere watching everything I do.'"

McMillin says this all began after he tried to build a fence around the house, for which he had a permit. After his neighbors tore it down, that's when the cameras popped up...some standing a foot above his property.

But it goes beyond McMillin feeling invaded. It's forced him to change the way he lives his life.

"I like lots of light, that's how I fight depression, just lots of light, and I take walks and I ride my bike," McMillin said. "But I close the curtains on the back side of the house because the cameras are facing into the house."

Now McMillin says he's not against having home security cameras when they're being used properly.

"But when its a neighbor that I don't know and he's pointing them in my backyard and he's watching me...I can't fathom why."

McMillin has tried to take legal action against this, but because they're on his neighbor's property, there isn't much that can be done.

And all McMillin wants...

"Is for the cameras to be taken down...so they're not facing my backyard and towards my house."

Karly spoke with police further about this and because the cameras are on his neighbor's property, it's completely legal. The only thing that would make it illegal is if they were recording audio. But because his neighbors aren't doing that, there isn't much police can do.