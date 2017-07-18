Future of healthcare plan unclear in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare has come to a screeching halt.

After the GOP's healthcare bill failed to pass Congress, GOP leaders now say the plan is to just repeal Obamacare, with no set plan for replacing it yet. But several Republican Senators immediately shot down that idea as well.

President Trump and Vice President Pence are not happy.

"I'm certainly disappointed," President Trump said. "For several years I've been hearing 'repeal, replace' from Congress."

"Congress needs to do their job and Congress needs to do their job NOW," said Vice President Pence.

President Trump says he plans to "let Obamacare fail" and wait for the Democrats to ask him how to fix it.