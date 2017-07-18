A stench in Stanfield: dog food plant emitting odor that upsets residents

STANFIELD, OR - One local town is suffering from an odor that doesn't seem to be going away. We've been receiving complaints from residents in Stanfield, so we sent reporter Rex Carlin to go check it out for himself.

When it smells the worst, it smells like you're on top of a dead animal.

That's the air Steven Opheikens and the residents of Stanfield have been breathing for months.

"Since the beginning of summer we've said, 'oh, we're going to open our windows', and we can't because of the stench," Opheikens said.

The company is 3D Idapro, which produces potato for the pet food industry.

Rex obtained a letter the vice president of operations for 3D Idapro sent to city officials to read at the Stanfield city council meeting tonight, which says in February the plant experienced a fire, which burned down the scrubber the plant used to remove odors. This explains why Stanfield has smelled so bad these past few months.

"The people of Stanfield aren't exaggerating at all. This is the plant behind me, and I'm downwind and this smell is horrible."

Rex called the company today but couldn't get a hold of anybody. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Stanfield's city manager say 3D Idapro is taking responsibility for the smell and has submitted a plan to fix the issues. They apologized for what happened and estimate that everything will be fixed by November.

But for Opheikens and his neighbors, the stench lingers day after day.

He says although some people have even gone as far as threaten to move out of town, it shouldn't have to come to that.

"That's the power of the community. The community, if they come together, should be able to get this fixed without people having to sell their property or move because of the smell."

We'll update this story as it develops. The city council meeting is tonight at seven.

Vice President of Operations, Marc Johnson, released the following statement:

"Dear Members and Guests of the City Council –

First of all please accept my apology for not being able to visit with you in person at this meeting. Blair had invited me; however, my travel plans and already been booked and I am unable to attend. My name in Marc Johnson and I am the VP Operations for the 3D Idapro business. Blair has been in communication with me on a regular basis as we work towards a remedy for the odor associated with our potato processing and I wanted to provide an update of what we have done thus far and what we are in process of getting done currently.

I have only been with 3D Idapro for 2 months so the history I have, as I know it, is as follows:

We started Operations in Stanfield towards the end of 2016/beginning of 2017

If Feb. we experienced a fire that burned down our scrubber that was designed to remove odors

Due to the business interruption we scrambled to get a new scrubber in place as soon as we could. This required us to buy equipment off of the open market that was not purpose built to our operation

Due to the fire we experienced a back log of incoming raw materials that started to collect and create odors

We also have a raw material stream that we utilize that is very beneficial to our operation; however, it does have a strong unpleasant odor

Operational changes that have been made in the last two months:

At a cost to the business we have suspended the use of any raw materials that have the strong odor, none of this stream comes to the plant anymore

We have made suggested engineering changes to the current scrubber to increase its effectiveness

All collected older raw material has been sold to another processor located in a different area and no longer comes to the facility

Re-dedicated our training efforts for operators teaching them how to operate the drying equipment in a cleaner more efficient manor

Worked with Stanfield to shut down operations on requested days

All raw material that arrives at the facility is processed within 1-2 days

Current operations changes that we are working on:

Hired an Environmental Engineering firm to purpose build us a brand new system designed specifically for our operation (current estimate for this system is ~$500,000)

Working with the Engineering firm and the DEQ to better understand the root cause of the odor issues and remediate as possible

Status as of today:

Air sampling has been completed

Air sampling results are in and system is being designed by our engineering firm - Estimated completion 7/28/2017

After system is designed the new scrubber system will be built – Estimated completion 10/20/2017

After constructed the new system will be installed – Estimated completion 11/3/2017

I know that this timeline is a number of months out; however, when we first contacted the scrubber building companies they were giving us dates that stretched into 2018 and we have worked very hard and are paying additional premiums to reduce their original delivery estimates by 3 months.

We are very proud to be an employer in Stanfield and continue to strive to be a better member of the community. As you can see we are actively working towards a solution and will continue to do so with greatest efforts in getting things remedied properly and as quickly as possible. We currently employ approximately 40 individuals, 13 of which live in the Stanfield community and hope to continue to bring additional jobs to the area as we grow. We do apologize for the aroma issues and I want to assure you that we are working very hard and in conjunction with Environmental Engineers as well as the DEQ and will be spending the additional capital needed to help alleviate the situation as quickly as possible.

Thank you,

Marc"