Speeds reach at least 100 m.p.h. in Tuesday night chase

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for a man who led them on a chase late Tuesday night. Officers say they tried stopping 21-year-old Geovanny Blanco near West Lewis Street and 14th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Because he had a warrant for his arrest.

Blanco didn't stop and drove off, reaching speeds of at least 100 m.p.h. while running red lights. Officers decided to stop chasing Blanco to avoid causing an accident. He kept going onto the Blue Bridge into Kennewick.

Blanco was last seen driving a silver 2001 Honda Prelude with a fin on the trunk, with a Washington license plate number AWN4728.

If you know where he might be call police at (509) 545-3510.

PPD also wants to remind the public helping a criminal get away could result in criminal charges for yourself.