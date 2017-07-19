Two arrested in connection to burglary

TERRACE HEIGHTS, WA - Two burglary suspects are in police custody after a burglary early Wednesday morning.

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a business alarm on the 2400 Blk. of Terrace Heights Drive around 2:00 a.m. They found evidence of a possible break in at a business in the area.

Deputies saw a 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Yakima running from the scene. Both suspects threw the stolen items while they ran. Deputies chased the two and eventually caught them.

Officers from the Yakima Police Department, Selah Police Department, Moxee Police Department, and Washington State Patrol helped with the arrest. The Yakima County Sheriff's Officers used K-9 Zuza to help clear the business of anymore possible suspects.

Both suspects were booked into the Yakima County Jail and are facing charges of burglary, malicious mischief, and resisting arrest.

