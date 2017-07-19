Firefighters and police investigating three suspicious fires

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police and Firefighters are investigating three suspicious fires that started Wednesday morning.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now they were originally responding to a dumpster fire near Walnut and 7th Street around 4:00 a.m. On their way, they found a house on fire on the 200 Block of South 7th Street. Flames were burning on the outside of the camper so they upgraded it to a full structure fire.

The fire ended up spreading to the attic. PP&L also responded to shut off power because of arching power lines on the ground.

While firefighters were responding to that, witnesses responded to a dumpster fire on the 100 Blk. of S. 6th St. Witnesses who called the fire in closed the lid to help slow the flames. While on the scene of that, another dumpster fire broke out on the 100 Blk. of South 7th St. Firefighters easily got this under control.

Investigators say these three fires are suspicious and all appear to be related.