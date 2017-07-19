Gesa Credit Union donates over $46,000 to local school districts

RICHLAND, WA - Gesa Credit Union presented $46,087.65 to Representatives from the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, and College Place School Districts and Delta High School. The funds from this donation are part of a partnership agreement between Gesa Credit Union and the school districts, which allows community members to raise funds for the students while also showing their pride for their favorite area High School on their Gesa VISA® Debit Card.

This announcement was made at a reception held at The Hanford Reach Interpretive Center in Richland. This program earns money for student activities in the Richland, Kennewick, College Place and Pasco School Districts and Delta High School. Each time a cardholder swipes their branded Gesa VISA® Debit Card, a donation is made to the school represented. Cards are available for the following High Schools: Richland, Hanford, Kamiakin, Kennewick, Southridge, Pasco, Chiawana, New Horizons, College Place, and Delta High School.

“Supporting the communities where our members live and work is a part of Gesa’s philosophy as a credit union, which includes strong support for financial education and community engagement,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “I am very proud of our members who have embraced these cards and have joined us supporting positive school experiences to enrich student learning.”

The co-branded debit cards are free to Gesa members with a checking account. Community members wishing to obtain any of the High School Debit Cards can visit one of Gesa’s 18 member service centers and have their new card printed instantly. Gesa members unable to visit a member service center may also request a card by mail.