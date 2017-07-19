Two Richland elementary schools qualify as "High Performance Sustainable Schools"Posted: Updated:
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Shark sightings near Cannon Beach
Authorities are warning beach-goers after several people reported shark sightings near Cannon Beach.More >>
Gesa Credit Union donates over $46,000 to local school districts
Gesa Credit Union presented $46,087.65 to Representatives from the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, and College Place School Districts and Delta High School.More >>
Two Richland elementary schools qualify as "High Performance Sustainable Schools"
The Richland School District is pleased to announce that two recently built elementary schools are High Performance Sustainable Schools.More >>
Teen suspect in July 4 shooting facing four charges
On Tuesday morning, July 18, 17-year-old Pedro Cadenas - accused of shooting a man in Pasco on July 4 - appeared for the second time in court today.More >>
Speeds reach at least 100 m.p.h. in Tuesday night chase
Pasco Police are looking for a man who led them on a chase late Tuesday night.More >>
