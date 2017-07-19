Two Richland elementary schools qualify as "High Performance Sustainable Schools"

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School District is pleased to announce that two recently built elementary schools are High Performance Sustainable Schools. Both Lewis & Clark Elementary and Sacajawea Elementary have met the state of Washington's high performance design requirements.

"The Richland School District has met the challenge of designing schools that support environmental leadership,” states Randy Newman of the State Superintendent’s Office in Olympia. “Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea are delivering superior energy performance, reducing water use, and providing excellent indoor learning environments.”

The Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea construction projects were part of the $98 million bond issue approved by Richland School District voters in 2013. Both schools opened in August 2015.