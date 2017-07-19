CANNON BEACH, OR (AP) - Authorities are warning beach-goers after several people reported shark sightings near Cannon Beach.

Lifeguards received reports of dorsal fin sightings on Saturday. A paddle-boarder reported seeing the shark's mouth and feeling it bump her board.

On Tuesday, state parks workers reported shark fin sightings between Cannon Beach and Ecola State Park.

State parks employees were going to post warning signs at local beacher.