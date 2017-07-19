Add healthy, subtract stress from lunch prepPosted: Updated:
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Parent voices concern over speeding cars near Charbonneau Park
It seems like a dream location, to have a park on the Snake River right in front of your house, but for people living near Charbonneau Park, that dream has turned into a nightmare.More >>
Add healthy, subtract stress from lunch prep
We've all been there: running late for work and not having time to pack food, so when lunchtime comes around you find yourself in line for fast food or shelling out more than you'd like for something healthy.More >>
"Intrusive" neighbor explains why her cameras point into neighbor's yard
We told you yesterday about a Richland man who felt like his privacy was being invaded by his neighbors' use of security cameras.More >>
Health District investigating cases of Legionnaires' disease in Kennewick Gold's Gym members
Benton-Franklin Health District is investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in members of Gold’s Gym in Kennewick.More >>
Shark sightings near Cannon Beach
Authorities are warning beach-goers after several people reported shark sightings near Cannon Beach.More >>
Gesa Credit Union donates over $46,000 to local school districts
Gesa Credit Union presented $46,087.65 to Representatives from the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, and College Place School Districts and Delta High School.More >>
Two Richland elementary schools qualify as "High Performance Sustainable Schools"
The Richland School District is pleased to announce that two recently built elementary schools are High Performance Sustainable Schools.More >>
Teen suspect in July 4 shooting facing four charges
On Tuesday morning, July 18, 17-year-old Pedro Cadenas - accused of shooting a man in Pasco on July 4 - appeared for the second time in court today.More >>
