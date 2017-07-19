Fake money circulating locally: how you can spot a counterfeit bill

YAKIMA, WA - Police in the Yakima Valley are spreading the word on social media about fake $100 bills that are circulating in the area.

Union Gap Police, with the help of Yakima PD, are hoping the power of the internet will help them catch two guys caught on camera at a store in Union Gap.

YPD posted a series of pictures of the two men to their Facebook page. According to detectives, these men are counterfeiters who used fake $100 bills at Cabela's on Washington Avenue and 14th Street. The bills they were using have serial numbers ending in 75-73-B and 75-84-B.

Investigators say there have been numerous counterfeit bills being passed around area stores. In fact, earlier this month, Granger PD posted a warning to people about fake bills being passed around the valley on their Facebook page as well.

Some of the fake bills have also passed the pen test at some stores.

Police are asking if you recognize one or both of the men from Cabela's surveillance video to call Sergeant Hector Rivera with Union Gap PD at 509-248-0430.

While debit and credit cards are definitely convenient, they may also make it harder for us to spot fake cash when we come across it. So how can you tell a fake bill from the real deal?

Well first, not all of them will be $100 bills. Counterfeit money can be 5's, 10's, and even 20's.

Does it have a reflective strip? Even if they're older bills, they'll still have a strip inside that you can see if you put the bill up to the light. Newer bills, when put up to the light, have faces imprinted in them.

Also - how does the bill feel? Fake money will feel like magazine paper or printer paper. Real bills are rough and thicker, and if you run your fingers across it you can feel the print on it.

But if all else fails, compare bills to any money that you already have.