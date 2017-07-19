Parent voices concern over speeding cars near Charbonneau Park

BURBANK, WA - It seems like a dream location, to have a park on the Snake River right in front of your house, but for people living near Charbonneau Park, that dream has turned into a nightmare. Especially the ones with kids.

Shelley Hall sits on her front lawn every night, taking videos of people speeding by her house. She lives in front of the entrance to Charbonneau Park, but living in such a desirable location has turned out to be a huge safety hazard. The problem? People consistently ignore the residential speed limit.

"Summer is just that time where people are coming off the water," said Hall. "And a lot of people out there have been having a couple of beers while they're out on the boat, out in the heat which makes it worse. They think they're good to drive home, but..."

So, she decided to take matters into her own hands. There's homemade signs posted all over her neighborhood, but drivers can't seem to get the message.

"I mean, it's nothing to see people flying 50, 60, 70 miles an hour here."

Hall says she's at her wit's end. She's called the Sheriff's Office, asked for extra police patrols, but hasn't seen any results. As a mother of three, her biggest fear is one of her children getting hit by a car.

"I don't want to have to bury one of my kids."