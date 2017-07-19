Umatilla County Fair plans to be bigger and better than ever

HERMISTON, OR - New faces, new places, and old friends - the new Umatilla County Fairgrounds location in Hermiston is almost ready to host its first fair.

Bigger...better...and brighter. Those are the words that come to mind as the Umatilla County Fair is right around the corner.

Construction is still finishing up on the 90-plus acre complex in Hermiston, and if you ask what's new, they'll tell you 'just about everything.'

"Everything's brand new, nice, indoor air-conditioned building," said Heather Cannel with the Eastern OR Trade and Events Center. "Bigger barns for the animals. We have a really large, outdoor grass area. It allowed us to add extra seating for the rodeo grounds, and it offers opportunity to grow for future use as well."

Cannel says like the quickly growing city it's located in, the fair had been suffering growing pains and needed a change.

"The old site, the fair had been taking place there for 102 years. And it just kind of outgrew it, outgrew the infrastructure."

And the fair got the space it needed, more than tripling the area of the fair with the move across town.

The parade to kick off the fair is on Saturday, August 5 at 6:30, with the fair going from August 8 - 12 in Hermiston.