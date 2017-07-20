New road closures during Water Follies weekend

NBC RIGHT NOW - Water Follies is coming up quickly, and there are some new closures you could come across over the weekend.

Columbia Park East of Edison Street will close at 8:00am Thursday, July 27.

Public Parks Bicycle trails along the Columbia River in Kennewick and Pasco will be partially closed as both sides of the river host the 52nd annual Water Follies.

Wade Park Rd. from The Blue Bridge to Rd. 60 in Pasco will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 28th- July 30th from 6am-6pm

Columbia Park will be closed from the Blue Bridge to Edison Street in Kennewick beginning Thursday July 27 8am through Sunday July 30th 7:00pm.

Kennewick/Richland Columbia Park - Bike Paths and Park East of the Kiwanis Building - Hartford St. closed Thursday - Sunday, 10:00pm - 6:00am

