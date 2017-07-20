Police looking for suspect in early morning armed Robbery - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police looking for suspect in early morning armed Robbery

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a thin white man who's about 5'7" with brown hair.

Just before 2:00 Thursday morning he went inside the U.S.A. Gasoline on Clearwater Avenue with a knife and demanded money. He ran away toward Edison Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen wearing shiny dark gray shorts and a black t-shirt with "Hurley" written on it. 

If you know anything you should call police at (509) 628-0333.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures