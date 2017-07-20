Woman dies after accident Tuesday morning in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Washington State Patrol says the 40-year-old woman involved in a serious accident in Yakima earlier this week has died.

Maria Jimenez was driving westbound on Highway 12 just before 6:00 Tuesday morning when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car. She wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time.

Medics took her and 72-year-old Robert Hoss to Yakima Regional Medical Center. Hospital staff tells NBC Right Now Hoss has been transferred to a different hospital, but we haven't been able to confirm where.

The accident is under investigation.