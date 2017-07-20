WSP investigating deadly accident in Yakima

UPDATE 7/31:

YAKIMA, WA - Washington State Patrol is asking anyone with information on a deadly crash last month to give them a call. Troopers are investigating the accident that killed 40-year-old Maria Jimenez.

She was driving westbound on Highway 12 near 40th Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. on July 18th when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car.

If you saw the accident or know anything you should call detectives at (509) 249-6743.

-------------------

YAKIMA, WA - Washington State Patrol says the 40-year-old woman involved in a serious accident in Yakima earlier this week has died.

Maria Jimenez was driving westbound on Highway 12 just before 6:00 Tuesday morning when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car. She wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time.

Medics took her and 72-year-old Robert Hoss to Yakima Regional Medical Center. Hospital staff tells NBC Right Now Hoss has been transferred to a different hospital, but we haven't been able to confirm where.

The accident is under investigation.