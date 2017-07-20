Man arrested after chase from Walla Walla to Pasco

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County Sheriff's Deputies and police are asking to talk with anyone who may have been run off the road by a high speed chase Wednesday night.

It all started at Walla Walla Community College when a man took his girlfriends car without her permission. She reported it and police responded.

He allegedly tried tried driving into an officer, then ramming one of the cruisers before taking off. He ran over spike strips on Highway 12 near Burbank and kept going.

Eventually officers caught up to him and arrested him on A Street in Pasco. He's now facing multiple charges.

Deputies say chases like this one, with speeds reaching over 100 m.p.h. are dynamic, and could be really dangerous for other people. Luckily no one got hurt last night and a lot of people pulled over when they saw the emergency lights.

If you had to pull over during the chase you can contact the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.