Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

NBC RIGHT NOW - Arizona Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The Mayo Clinic released a statement saying McCain underwent a procedure on Friday to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

Tissue pathology determined that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot. The former Presidential candidate and his family are deciding on treatment options, which may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

His doctors say senator McCain is recovering from his surgery and that his underlying health is excellent.