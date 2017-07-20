Firefighters quickly put out fire near Rotha RoadPosted: Updated:
Firefighters quickly put out fire near Rotha Road
PROSSER, WA - Firefighters tell us they think lightning started a fire near Rotha Road Wednesday night. West Benton Firefighters say they're going to be heading back out Thursday morning to patrol the area and investigate. The fire burned about five acres and was fully contained and mopped up around 2:00 a.m.
