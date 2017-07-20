Firefighters quickly put out fire near Rotha Road - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Firefighters quickly put out fire near Rotha Road

Posted: Updated:

PROSSER, WA - Firefighters tell us they think lightning started a fire near Rotha Road Wednesday night. West Benton Firefighters say they're going to be heading back out Thursday morning to patrol the area and investigate.

The fire burned about five acres and was fully contained and mopped up around 2:00 a.m.
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures