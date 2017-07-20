FBI investigating after finding body in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, WA - Police say a 23-year-old man was found fatally shot at a home southeast of Yakima. The man, a Yakama Tribal member, was found in the 200 block of South Elm around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.



Toppenish Police say officers performed CPR on the man who later died at the scene. The Yakima County Coroner says 23-year-old Waylon Owens bled to death from a gunshot wound to the chest.



The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said responders found evidence of violence when they found Owens.



Tribal police and the FBI are investigating.