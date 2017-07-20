Hope Outfitters gives back - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hope Outfitters gives back

RICHLAND, WA - Reporter Crystal Garcia checked out Hope Outfitters, a mission-minded company selling designed and branded clothing and decals. 100% of the profits from any purchases go towards projects aimed at helping the less fortunate locally and around the world.

You can visit their website at http://www.hopeoutfitters.com/.

