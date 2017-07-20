MSA employee receives Air Force Commendation Medal

RICHLAND, WA – Mission Support Alliance (MSA) employee Andrew Fudge was recently awarded an Air Force Commendation Medal for his contributions in developing intelligence for preventing cyber attacks against the Air Force. During the last several years, Andrew created mission critical documents and presentations for the members in his squadron. This gave the squadron heightened cybersecurity awareness on emerging cyber threats and cybercriminal tactics.

Andrew, who is a Staff Sergeant with the 256th Intelligence Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, is required to serve one weekend a month. “I want to thank my co-workers at MSA for their support and contributions when I’m serving. They have been a huge help, which has allowed me to continue serving our country.”

He was one of four individuals to receive a medal during a ceremony earlier this month. In addition to his commendation medal, Andrew was recently accepted to be an officer with the Air Force. The training will start in 2018.

When Andrew isn’t serving with the Air Force, he works with MSA’s cybersecurity team, protecting Hanford’s IT infrastructure from potential cyber threats.