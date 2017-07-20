NOAA locates Destination wreckage, Coast Guard hearing set for August

NOAA locates Destination wreckage, Coast Guard hearing set for AugustPosted: Updated:
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
District thanks Gesa for positive debit card partnership
Gesa Credit Union’s high school Debit Card program resulted in a $10,000 check being presented to RSD this week.More >>
Sheriff's Deputies investigating fatal mobile home fire
The Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a fatal mobile home fire in Dayton.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Water Follies made changes after riot 30 years ago
Throwback Thursday: 2017 Water Follies marks 30 years since the infamous Pasco riot during boat races in 1987.More >>
MSA employee receives Air Force Commendation Medal
Mission Support Alliance employee Andrew Fudge was recently awarded an Air Force Commendation Medal for his contributions in developing intelligence for preventing cyber attacks against the Air Force.More >>
Police looking for suspect in early morning armed robbery
Kennewick Police are looking for a thin white man who's about 5'7" with brown hair.More >>
Firefighters quickly put out fire near Rotha Road
Firefighters quickly put out fire near Rotha RoadPROSSER, WA - Firefighters tell us they think lightning started a fire near Rotha Road Wednesday night. West Benton Firefighters say they're going to be heading back out Thursday morning to patrol the area and investigate. The fire burned about five acres and was fully contained and mopped up around 2:00 a.m. More >>PROSSER, WA - Firefighters tell us they think lightning started a fire near Rotha Road Wednesday night. West Benton Firefighters say they're going to be heading back out Thursday morning to patrol the area and investigate. The fire burned about five acres and was fully contained and mopped up around 2:00 a.m. More >>
Man arrested after chase from Walla Walla to Pasco
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Deputies and police are asking to talk with anyone who may have been run off the road by a high speed chase Wednesday night.More >>
New road closures during Water Follies weekend
Water Follies is coming up quickly, and there are some new closures you could come across over the weekend.More >>
