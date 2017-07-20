Office of State Fire Marshal encourages everyone to follow campfire safety

OREGON - As Oregon's summer travel season gets in full gear, State Fire Marshal Jim Walker is cautioning all campers to heed campfire safety rules and tips.

"Camping is an excellent way to enjoy all of the outdoor beauty and recreation Oregon has to offer," said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. "However, that beauty can only be maintained if people follow campfire safety."

The OSFM encourages everyone to follow these campfire safety guidelines:

* Check if campfires are allowed in the area in which you will be staying.

* Keep a shovel and water nearby to extinguish any escaped embers.

* Select a site away from grasses, shrubs, overhanging branches, and firewood. Existing fire pits in established campgrounds are best.

* Scrape away leaves and debris to bare soil, at least 10 feet on all sides of the fire pit.

* Circle your campfire pit with rocks; start your fire with paper or manufactured fire starters, NEVER use gasoline; keep the fire small and add wood in small amounts.

* Never leave a campfire unattended.

* Before going to bed or leaving the campsite, drown the campfire with water, stir the coals, and drown again. Repeat until the fire is out and the coals are cool to the touch.

For more wildfire prevention information and restrictions, you are encouraged to visit Keep Oregon Green at www.keeporegongreen.org and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.oregon.gov.