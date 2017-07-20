Second victim identified in fatal mobile home fire

7-25-17 UPDATE:

DAYTON, WA - Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Columbia County Fire Department responded to a residential fire located at 603 Country Village mobile home park, at approximately 3:44 a.m. Thursday, July 20. The mobile home was fully engulfed upon the arrival of emergency personnel.

Two bodies were discovered in the residence during the fire suppression efforts. The first victim was identified as 45-year-old Tami Jo Spring of Dayton. The Asotin County Coroner has now identified and notified the next of kin of the second victim of this tragedy; 29-year-old Michael Hankins of Dayton. The Coroner has determined the cause of death for both victims as smoke inhalation.

The incident is still under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking any citizens with information relating to this incident to call (509) 382-1100.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE:

DAYTON, WA - A second body has been found in a burned out mobile home in Dayton. Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies have also released the name of the woman initially found. The Asotin County Coroner says 45-year-old Tami Jo Spring is the first victim. Deputies expect to release the second victim's identity soon.

Columbia County Fire Department discovered Spring's body first during the fire fight and the second body was discovered later in the same room Spring had been in.

The fire is still under investigation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS COVERAGE



DAYTON, WA - The Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a fatal mobile home fire in Dayton.

It happened around 3:45 this morning at 603 Country Village Mobile Home Park. When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home was fully engulfed.

Deputies have not released the name of the person who died in the fire or how the fire started.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff's Office at 382-1100.