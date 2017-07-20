Sheriff's Deputies investigating fatal mobile home fire

DAYTON, WA - The Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a fatal mobile home fire in Dayton.

It happened around 3:45 this morning at 603 Country Village Mobile Home Park. When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home was fully engulfed.

Deputies have not released the name of the person who died in the fire or how the fire started.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff's Office at 382-1100.