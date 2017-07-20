District thanks Gesa for positive debit card partnership

RICHLAND, WA - Gesa Credit Union’s high school Debit Card program resulted in a $10,000 check being presented to RSD this week. Each time a cardholder swipes their branded Hanford or Richland High School Gesa VISA® Debit Card, a donation is made to the school.

“Supporting the communities where our members live is a part of Gesa’s philosophy as a credit union,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa.