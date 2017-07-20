Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41

LOS ANGELES, CA - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed to the Associated Press Thursday. The musician was 41.

Bennington's body was discovered Thursday morning in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles, TMZ first reported, citing law enforcement sources. The singer apparently died of suicide by hanging, the report says.

Bennington had six children and was married, TMZ reports. He was reportedly also a good friend of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died by suicide in May at the age of 53.

Mötley Crüe co-founder Nikki Sixx said on Twitter that he was in tears: “Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……I feel so sad for his family,band mates and fans,” Sixx tweeted.