Trump’s Hanford budget proposal comes up short; Sen. Murray secures $200M for nuclear waste cleanup

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced she has secured $195.7 million in additional federal funding critical to nuclear waste cleanup at Hanford, despite the Trump Administration’s attempt to cut investments in the proposed budget released in May. The Fiscal Year 2018 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill, which cleared a Senate committee today, includes $826.2 million for Richland Operations, which has more work to do on several high-risk cleanup projects along the Columbia River and on the Central Plateau of Hanford, and $1.59 billion for the Office of River Protection, which has a clear and demonstrated need for additional investments to support removing and treating tank waste. After passing the Senate Committee on Appropriations today, the legislation now moves to the full Senate.

“I’m very encouraged to see my Senate colleagues join me today in rejecting President Trump’s proposed budget, which was short-sighted and in no way reflected the true needs of the Hanford cleanup mission,” Sen. Murray said. “I will continue to fight for investments in Hanford cleanup as long as it takes, because it is critically important the federal government makes good on its moral and legal obligation to workers and families in the Tri-Cities and across Washington state.”

Last month in a Senate hearing, Sen. Murray questioned Energy Secretary Rick Perry on how the Administration could propose cuts and still be able to meet the Federal government’s legally binding cleanup commitments to the State of Washington and the Tri-Cities community. (Watch the video/read more here.)

In addition to Hanford funding, Sen. Murray also fought to ensure the bill:

- Increased investments in the scientific and energy research and development important to the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), significantly restoring Trump Administration funding cuts which could negatively affect more than 1,000 science and engineering jobs at PNNL;

- Prevented the President’s proposal to privatize portions of the Bonneville Power Administration; and

- Increased investments for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to support our navigation systems, which are essential to the economic security and health of communities across Washington state.

Highlights of the FY 2018 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill:

- $2.416 billion for nuclear waste cleanup at Hanford

- $826.192 million for Richland Operations, $110 million more than the President’s budget proposal

- $1.59 billion for Office of River Protection, $85.689 more than President’s budget proposal

- $5.55 billion for Department of Energy’s Office of Science (supports 10 national laboratories, including PNNL)

- $633 million for Biological and Environmental Research, supports the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory and Atmospheric Radiation Measurement User Facility at PNNL. These scientific user facilities provide access to unique, state of the art equipment for more than 1,650 users annually.

- $213 million for Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability, supports research and development at PNNL, Washington State University, utilities, and industry in the Northwest.

- $1.936 billion for Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, ($1.3 billion above President’s budget proposal); supports research and development efforts at PNNL, WSU, University of Washington, and more.

- $6.17 billion for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ($1.16 billion above President’s budget proposal)

- $51 million to support small ports, including the Ports of Bellingham, Ilwaco, Chinook, Skagit, and more

- $50 million to support donor and energy transfer ports, including the Northwest Seaport Allianc