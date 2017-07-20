Eastern Oregon University offering dorms to eclipse tourists

LA GRANDE, OR (AP) - People traveling to northeastern Oregon to see next month's solar eclipse now have another lodging option.



Eastern Oregon University in La Grande is offering its residential dorms to tourists.



The rooms are available for rental from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 for $500 total, which must be paid in full at the time of reservation.



The rooms hold up to five people and include kitchenettes, with a full refrigerator and microwave.



The university will also provide brochures about what there is to see and do in La Grande.