Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Car crashes into house after driver has medical emergency, collapses patio roof
One family in Pasco had an unexpected start to their morning after a car crashed right through their kitchen.More >>
State, federal grants awarded to improve public transportation across state
Approximately $230 million in newly awarded state and federal grants will help more than 80 public-transportation agencies provide better connectivity, sustained service, new buses and other mobility improvements to people in every county of Washington state.More >>
Police looking for suspect in early morning armed robbery
Kennewick Police are looking for a thin white man who's about 5'7" with brown hair.More >>
Eastern Oregon University offering dorms to eclipse tourists
People traveling to northeastern Oregon to see next month's solar eclipse now have another lodging option.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Water Follies made changes after riot 30 years ago
Throwback Thursday: 2017 Water Follies marks 30 years since the infamous Pasco riot during boat races in 1987.More >>
Trump’s Hanford budget proposal comes up short; Sen. Murray secures $200M for nuclear waste cleanup
Today, Sen. Patty Murray, a senior member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced she has secured $195.7 million in additional federal funding critical to nuclear waste cleanup at Hanford, despite the Trump Administration’s attempt to cut investments in the proposed budget released in May.More >>
Sheriff's Deputies investigating fatal mobile home fire
The Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a fatal mobile home fire in Dayton.More >>
Man arrested after chase from Walla Walla to Pasco
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Deputies and police are asking to talk with anyone who may have been run off the road by a high speed chase Wednesday night.More >>
