Car crashes into house after driver has medical emergency, collapses patio roof

PASCO, WA - One family in Pasco had an unexpected start to their morning after a car crashed right through their kitchen. Fortunately, everyone is safe. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke to one family member who was inside when it all happened.

It started as a normal morning for 11-year-old Joel Martinez, just sitting at his kitchen table, eating his cereal and watching cartoons when...

"A car crashed into our house," Joel said. "I [didn't] know what to do."

Pasco Police say the driver fell asleep at the wheel due to a medical condition, crashed into their fence and went straight through their kitchen. Joel still sitting just a few feet away.

"It was pretty loud...I got pretty scared," said Joel.

Melissa Martinez and the rest of the family were across the street at her sister's house when she got a terrifying phone call from her son.

"When we saw that, my heart just sank," said Melissa Martinez. "I just thank God that everyone is okay, Joel's okay."

Police say the driver was talking to them right after the crash, but medics still took him to an area hospital to be checked out.

Right now, the house isn't safe to live in. The doors are locked until crews can figure out the extent of the damage, and insurance agents can figure out how much it will cost to fix.

"It's crazy what can happen from one minute to another," said Martinez.

One thing is certain; the Martinez family is thankful everyone is safe.