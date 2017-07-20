Yakima woman faces charges for rape of a 13-year-old boy

YAKIMA, WA - Court documents reveal disturbing details on a rape case in Yakima.

Yakima Police say a 29-year-old woman was having sex with a 13-year-old boy.

The victim admitted he had sex with Jennifer Sandoval more than a dozen times. He also told police that she threw a condom away because she wanted to get pregnant.

Sandoval is now facing rape and child molestation charges and is scheduled to be arraigned on August 2.