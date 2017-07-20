DOE asks public to participate in tonight's workshop regarding PUREX Tunnel 2

RICHLAND, WA - Today, the DOE, the State of Washington, and the Department of Ecology are hosting a workshop for the public to discuss Tunnel 2 of the PUREX plant.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that tonight's workshop is actually part of a commitment DOE made during last month's news conference to allow the public to give feedback and ask questions about the results of the engineering evaluation done on Tunnel 2 after Tunnel 1 collapsed.

The public is welcome and anyone with feedback or questions about Tunnel 2 is being encouraged to come by tonight.

It will start at 6 at the Courtyard Marriott on Columbia Point in Richland, and DOE will give an information overview with Ecology giving a regulatory perspective on the tunnel.