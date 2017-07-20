Yakima preschool program for low-income families

YAKIMA, WA - It's the middle of summer, but a preschool program in Yakima is already gearing up for the new school year.

Enterprise For Progress in the Community - or EPIC - knows how important education is.

The non-profit was recently granted 98 new preschool slots by the Department of Early Learning.

"Helps the community grow and not only that, we mainly strive in high quality preschool education and we want all our kiddos to be ready for kinder," said Anjie Torres, ECEAP Coach.

EPIC's classroom openings will help even more low-income families, including moms like Leticia Cardenas, who has seen the changes the program has had in her daughter's life.

"They offer an environment, like a family environment," Cardenas said. "The teachers provide good attention to the kids. They call them by their name. I was impressed, my daughter knows every teacher's name and the teachers recognize her as a person; unique."

EPIC's preschool program is expected to start September 11. The 3.5-hour program runs Monday through Thursday, and services are totally free for families that qualify. Kids also receive free meals, health screenings, and transportation.

"Just knowing that your child is going somewhere safe and it's not just daycare," Torres said. "I mean, they're here to learn and to get a great preschool education."

If you have a 3 or 4-year-old and are interested in the preschool program and to find out if you qualify, call (509) 248-3950.