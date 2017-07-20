Where is Sassy? Liberty Bottleworks is handing out free water bottles - with a catch

UNION GAP, WA - This summer, Union Gap bottle company Liberty Bottleworks is asking "where's Sassy?" as part of a new campaign.

Their search started at the Yakima Air Terminal, where they handed out free water bottles.

"We are going to be handing things off right before they go, and I was very thankful that everybody has been welcoming and super excited about our product," said Shawn Hill, Liberty Bottleworks sales director.

Each bottle has a picture of the legendary Sasquatch - or Sassy for short. The company has handed out 220 bottles to travelers.

"We had one guy going to Canada, others to Texas, Florida, New Hampshire, California, Colorado, so it's across the nation," said Hill. "We are really excited to see where Sassy ends up in the next couple of days."

While the bottles are free, there is a catch. The company is asking that people take a picture of or with the bottle on their travels, post it on social media, and tag it with #whereissassy.

If someone doesn't need the bottle, they're hoping it gets passed on to another traveler. The campaign's goal is to create awareness.

"Bring awareness to the company," Hill said. "We are hiring, so bringing awareness to the jobs that are created here by supporting an American-made product and especially a locally-made product."

They also want to help our environment by reducing waste one bottle at a time.