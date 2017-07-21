Escaped teen arrested after shoplifting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Escaped teen arrested after shoplifting

PORTLAND, OR - An Oregon teenager who escaped from a youth prison last month is back behind bars.
 
State police say 18-year-old Micah West was arrested late Tuesday after he was caught shoplifting candy bars in Albany. He's been lodged at a juvenile detention center.
 
West and 18-year-old Brittain McAuliffe vanished from Camp Riverbend, a transitional living facility in La Grande. Authorities say they left through a gate June 20 after taking a slide card.
 
Police believe they later stole a pickup from the Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area.
 
McAuliffe is still free. He was spotted days after his disappearance at a pharmacy in Milton-Freewater.
 
The escape was the first at Camp Riverbend since 2008.

