Fire near Yakima Training Center burns 50 square miles
A large wildfire is burning amid the grass and sagebrush of the military's Yakima Training Center in Washington state.More >>
Yakima preschool program for low-income families
It's the middle of summer, but a preschool program in Yakima is already gearing up for the new school year.More >>
Where is Sassy? Liberty Bottleworks is handing out free water bottles - with a catch
This summer, Union Gap bottle company Liberty Bottleworks is asking "where's Sassy?" as part of a new campaign.More >>
Yakima woman faces charges for rape of a 13-year-old boy
Court documents reveal disturbing details on a rape case in Yakima.More >>
FBI investigating after finding body in Toppenish
Police say a 23-year-old man was found fatally shot at a home southeast of Yakima.More >>
Woman dies after accident Tuesday morning in Yakima
Washington State Patrol says the 40-year-old woman involved in a serious accident in Yakima earlier this week has died.More >>
Fake money circulating locally: how you can spot a counterfeit bill
Police in the Yakima Valley are spreading the word on social media about fake $100 bills that are circulating in the area.More >>
Firefighters and police investigating three suspicious fires
Yakima Police and Firefighters are investigating three suspicious fires that started Wednesday morning.More >>
Two arrested in connection to burglary
Two burglary suspects are in police custody after a burglary early Wednesday morning.More >>
Kayaker drowns while on vacation celebrating retirement
At approximately 1:30 p.m., Kitttitas County Deputies and Fire & Rescue Crews were dispatched to a marine incident on the Yakima River near MP 16 on SR 821, about 12 miles south of Ellensburg.More >>
