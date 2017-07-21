Firefighters work over the weekend to contain The 400 Fire

UPDATE 7/25:

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters are hoping to fully contain The 400 Fire burning in Yakima soon. It started around 8:00 Thursday morning near Corral Canyon. Around 8:00 Sunday morning, it hit 90% containment.

Over the weekend, firefighters mopped up hot spots 100 feet into the fire area from the fire lines in the north, west, south, and southeast. Crews also used an infra-red heat sensing device known as the "palm ir" to look for hot spots.

The Yakima Training Center says this blaze is difficult because the flame lengths reach 30 to 40 feet.

So far it has burned 24,650 acres.

Still no word on what started it.

-------------------------------

YAKIMA, WA - A large wildfire is burning amid the grass and sagebrush of the military's Yakima Training Center in Washington state. The fire grew to 50 square miles (129 square kilometers) on Friday morning, but was not threatening any structures.



Firefighters says the fire is being driven by winds through steep, rugged terrain. There are about 200 firefighters and several helicopters battling the blaze.



The fire is located about 15 miles east of Interstate 82 on the sprawling military training range.



The fire started on Wednesday and the cause is under investigation.