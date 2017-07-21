Water Follies artist talks about idea behind this year's poster

KENNEWICK, WA - Water Follies is now just a week away and you've probably seen lots of posters around town, but what you might not know is that a lot of work and planning goes into them.

Jason Fitzgerald is the artist who is behind all the Water Follies artwork and has been for the last 12 years. He says that he tries to come up with new and creative things each year so the poster is different than before but they do tend to like more of a retro theme.

What makes each poster different is the technology available and the amount of time he has. This year it took about a week and they used more technology on this one than ever before.

The process begins when he knows what kind of air show is going to be at the event and this year the F-22 Raptor is going to be there and Fitzgerald is very excited about it. He says it even gave him the idea for the poster this year.

"Part of the inspiration for making a more edgy kind of poster this year, just kind of gritty in your face, lots of high speed coming at you kind of thing," says Jason Fitzgerald.

We asked Fitzgerald if he has a favorite poster over the last 12 years and he says he's torn between a few of them so it would be hard to pick just one.